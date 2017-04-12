Man found dead in Mississippi prison

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a 20-year-old Coahoma County man.

Marel Gartney died Wednesday morning at the prison hospital.

Gartney was serving two sentences for a total of 10 years from Coahoma County. He was convicted in September 2013 of shooting into a home and into a vehicle. Both offenses carried an enhanced penalty.

Gartney was scheduled to be released in April 2021.

The cause and manner of death remains under investigation. An autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death.

