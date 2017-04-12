Green Beetle employee shot during carjacking seeks stiffer penalty for suspects

Memphis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Tuesday night.

A Green Beetle employee wants harsher punishment for those accused of pulling the trigger and shooting him in the back during a carjacking.

A normal night leaving the restaurant turned into a real life nightmare on March 21 for Mike Nelson.

"I was just fixing to put it up in drive," shooting victim Mike Nelson. "As I was putting the car into drive, they hopped in. He pointed his gun to me and said 'put the car in park, give me the keys and your phone.'"

The Green Beetle employee said he complied with the suspects but that still didn't prevent him from being shot.

"I put my hands up, put the car in park, as I was reaching for the keys I heard a pop from behind me and felt a sharp jab in my back," Nelson said.

For four weeks he said he was confined to the hospital, but now has discovered his recovery will likely last a lifetime.

"It's more than likely I'm going to get stuck in a wheelchair for the rest of my life," Nelson said.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Mashonitrius Davis and Martemus Gillie are charged in the case.

Davis has a bond of $50,000 and Gillie is facing a $175,000 bond for multiple crimes.

Nelson believes that's a huge mistake.

"I'm worried for the community because once you shoot a gun once, it's easy to pull the trigger the second time," Nelson said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.