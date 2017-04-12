Mother shot while driving now terrified of future attacks

A mother who was shot while driving Tuesday night is in fear that the gunmen are still out there.

The woman, who asked not to be identified out of fear, still has a bullet in her arm after the shooting.

"It's scary, really scary," she said.

The mother of six children, two of which are three-month-old twins, knows she is lucky to be alive.

She was driving on Castalia Street when she encountered three men.

"I don't know if he thought I was going to hit him or what,” she said. “But I didn't see him. They were on the dark side of the street."

She said they started shooting at her as she was driving, so she sped off trying to get home.

"They did continue shooting, like they didn't stop shooting,” she said.

Two bullet holes fill her car door on the driver’s side. The bullet came through right where her arm was sitting on the arm rest.

She was treated at the Regional Medical Center, but she said the bullet is still in her arm.

"It hurt a lot," she said.

She is grateful she did not have her children in the car when it happened.

"I was going to tell my kids to ride with me,” she said. “I just thank God all the way home that my kids were not in the car with me."

She hopes the culprits are caught soon.

"I'm going to pray for them, and second of all, you do the crime, you gotta do the time," she said.

The woman is unable to give police a description of the shooters because she never got a good look at them. If you know who they are, you’re asked to call police.

