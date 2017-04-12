Mom claims police targeted, beat her son and stepson

A man claims West Memphis police beat him up, but police said that's not the entire story.

The teenager's stepmother calls it a targeted attack on her son and stepson.

"When my kids are wrong, my kids are wrong," mother Gloria Reyes said. "And I am going to stay behind the judge over that. But when my kids ain't done nothing wrong, I"m going to stand behind my kids."

Reyes said the injuries to her stepson and son's face were the result of police brutality. Pictures were posted on social media hours after the encounter with police officers last week.

"It's crazy what they did to them," Reyes said.

According to police, an officer tried to pull over 19-year-old Montana Caesar and his 20-year-old brother Daniel Reyes near Center Street and Missouri Street.

Police said the car matched the description of a vehicle that picked up a missing 14-year-old girl. Reyes said officers are covering their tracks for what she believes is a targeted attack based on a previous run-in.

"They already knew what was going to happen because that one police officer told one of my kids if he saw him he was going to get him," Reyes said.

Out of fear, Reyes said the boys drove straight to the house and never pulled over for police.

Police said from their perspective, they were evading arrest and the brothers continued to evade arrest when they ran from police once they were at the house.

Reyes said the boys were repeatedly beaten by officers before both were detained.

Though police said it was the boys who were combative, forcing officers to use violence to contain the brothers.

Reyes denies Montana and Daniel ever hit an officer.

Both boys are facing charges as a result of the incident. They're charges they said they will fight.

West Memphis police don't deny using force on the boys, but said the officer followed protocol for a combative person.

The incident is under review internally by West Memphis Police Department.

