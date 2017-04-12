Grizzlies release round one playoff schedule

After ending the year with a 43-39 record, the Memphis Grizzlies will face off against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA playoffs starting Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m.

The Grizzlies released a full playoff schedule, with at least two games being played in Memphis.

Game 1 Saturday, April 15 @San Antonio 7 p.m. Game 2 Monday, April 17 @San Antonio 8:30 p.m. Game 3 Thursday, April 20 Memphis 8:30 p.m. Game 4 Saturday, April 22 Memphis 7 p.m. Game 5 Tuesday, April 25 @San Antonio TBD Game 6 Thursday, April 27 Memphis TBD Game 7 Saturday, April 29 San Antonio TBD

Games five, six, and seven will only be played if needed.

The Spurs finished the season at 61-21, good for the second seed in the Western Conference.

This marks the Grizzlies' seventh straight postseason appearance, which is third best in the NBA behind San Antonio and Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.