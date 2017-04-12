Midtown restaurant violates code, hearing scheduled for April 26

A popular new Midtown hot spot is violating code.

Railgarten opened earlier this month on Central Avenue and offers food, drinks, and games, all while surrounded by shipping containers.

According to the Memphis and Shelby County Office of Planning and Development, using those containers violates code.

A hearing to address that is scheduled for Wednesday, April 26.

Railgarten's owners did not return our request for comment.

