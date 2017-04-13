Grizzlies limp Into playoffs with loss to Dallas

Only two things really mattered for the Memphis Grizzlies in their final NBA regular season game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

One: stay sharp for the Post Season, and two: don't get anybody hurt. I wish i could tell you things went better on the injury front.

After attacking the rack for a couple of hoops early in the first quarter, Tony Allen bumped legs with one of the Mavericks players. He limped off the floor and goes to the lockers not to return. No word on how severe his injury is. We'll update you on his status on WMC Action News 5 Thursday at 6 p.m.

As far as looking sharp, the rest of the core four do just that.

Mike Conley scored 15 points in 17 minutes before sitting down. Marc Gasol had an efficient night with 13 points and 8 boards.

And talk about efficiency, Zach Randolph was solid on the block and on the Boards. 15 and 5 for Z-Bo as he passed Magic Johnson for 75th on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Grizz led it by 9 at the break, and 12 in the third. No starter played after that, and that's all you need to know about this one.

Mavericks come back to win it, final score 100-93.

The Grizzlies end the year with a 43-39 record.

Next up, first round playoff action with game one at the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

