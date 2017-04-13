Man charged with murder in deaths of 2 sisters

Three people were killed and three were injured in a 10-vehicle crash in Decatur County, Tennessee, on Thursday.More >>
A homeowner has some repairs to make after a truck crashed into their house on Monday.More >>
Scattered showers and storms are making their way through the Mid-South on Monday.More >>
A social media post caused Germantown Municipal School District to increase security and alert parents to a possible threat.More >>
At least 11 shots were fired in Downtown Memphis during a shooting on Easter Sunday.More >>
Geneva Robinson's actions include burning her granddaughter with cigarettes, striking her, not letting her eat, cutting her, pulling on her with pliers and forcing her to sleep outside with the dogs.More >>
During a Facebook video posted, Steve Stephens, the murder suspect blames his actions on his mother and his ex-girlfriend, Joy Lane.More >>
A well-known last name in Memphis is at the center of a racist tirade recorded and published online.More >>
The Cleveland Police are investigating a homicide at 635 East 93rd Street.More >>
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.More >>
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.More >>
About a third of Rue21's locations are closing.More >>
Local and federal law enforcement agencies across northeast Ohio and surrounding states remain on the lookout Monday morning.More >>
People have used Facebook Live to capture crimes such as rape, torture, child and animal abuse.More >>
