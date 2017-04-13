Man charged after woman shot, killed driving in Cordova

A man was arrested 10 days after a woman was shot and killed in Cordova.

Police said a 25-year-old woman was shot on Wren Hollow Cove on April 2. She showed up at a fire station two miles away seeking help. She later died from her injuries.

Witnesses told officers that the woman's Honda Accord was shot at while she and three children between 6 and 9 years old were inside.

The woman was shot in the back of the head. The three children were in the back seat, but were not hit by the gunfire.

Police said Wayne Taylor, 49, is responsible for the shooting. Taylor admitted to shooting at a different car in the area.

Taylor is charged with reckless homicide and reckless endangerment.

