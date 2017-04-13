Early voting numbers low for District 95

Tennessee’s District 95 race is dealing with low voter turnout.

The race covers Collierville, Germantown, Eads, and parts of Cordova in eastern Shelby County.

As of Thursday morning, only 469 early voters made it to the polls since April 7.

Republicans in Collierville are voting more than any other demographic.

State Rep. Mark Lovell resigned from the seat after being accused of fondling a woman. He denies those accusations.

Early voting ends April 22, with election day coming April 27.

