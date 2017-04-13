Mid-South teens among finalists in national safe driving contest

Two Mid-South teens are top 10 finalists in the Toyota's National TeenDrive video contest.

Faith Heritage Christian Academy sophomore Emi Otsuki and freshman Summer Knowles were chosen from over 1,400 submissions.

Otsuki and Knowles created a video to show fellow teen drivers the importance of safe teen driving and why teens should think twice about making bad decisions behind the wheel.

Actions such as talking on the phone or talking to friends in the car, not wearing a seatbelt, driving at night, texting, eating, adjusting the radio, and just plain inexperience all result in car crashes being the leading cause of teenage death in the United States.

The People's Choice teen finalists could win $5,000 and a behind-the-scenes trip to a velocity show.

Help these Mid-Southerners spread the word about safe driving.

Vote once everyday now through April 18 for their video entitled "Stay Alive When You Drive."

