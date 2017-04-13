Man sentenced to 26 years for shooting FedEx driver

A man convicted of shooting a FedEx driver in 2014 was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

Keith Austin was convicted of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and employment of a firearm in December.

Police said Austin shot Edwin Ray at the corner of East Holmes Road and Malone Road on December 18, 2014.

Ray said Austin was in a van and drove by him in an aggressive manner, making hand gestures at him. When the two drivers reached a stop sign, Ray was shot in the leg.

A witness said the van driver had gotten out and fired an assault rifle into the driver side door of the FedEx truck.

Austin will spend 26 years in prison.

