Study ranks Memphis neighborhood as most dangerous in America

NeighborhoodScout recently released a survey of the most dangerous neighborhoods in America.

Memphis ranks at number one at E E.H. Crump Boulevard and S 4th Street.

According to NeighborhoodScout, there is a 1 in 9 chance in becoming a victim of a crime in that neighborhood.

Click here for a full list of the most dangerous neighborhoods.

NeighborhoodScout also released a list of most dangerous cities based on number of violent crimes reported to the FBI and population of each city. A few Mid-South cities cracked the top 50, with Memphis coming in at 10. Click here to see that full list.

