Ex-teacher wanted on child porn charges believed to be in TN

A Florida man wanted on child porn charges is believed to be in Tennessee.

Corey Dejuan Perry, 33, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was last seen on March 24. Investigators found his rental vehicle in Fort Lauderdale on April 7 with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Perry on charges of production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and enticement.

Officials said Perry was a teacher at H.L. Watkins Middle School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Investigators now believe Perry is in Nashville, where he has relatives. They believe he may now be clean shaven and wearing a disguise.

If you have any information on where Perry may be, call the FBI in Miami at 730-703-2000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.