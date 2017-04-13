Nearly 40% of TN murders in 2016 happened in Memphis

Billboard paid for by a local police union to urge city to add officers to the force. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

More than one out of every three murders in Tennessee in 2016 happened in Memphis.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual Crime in Tennessee report Thursday. The report shows that overall crime slightly increased in the Volunteer State.

However, the number of murders increased from 406 in 2015 to 470 in 2016. That's an increase of 11.6 percent.

Memphis Police Department investigated 228 homicides in 2016. According to TBI statistics, 183 of those homicides are considered murders. That means 39 percent of the murders in the entire state happened in Memphis, despite Memphis making up less than 10 percent of the state's population.

MPD and city leaders pledged to add more officers to the force and work to address gang and domestic violence as ways to reduce the homicide number.

TBI notes the statewide statistics should not be used to rank or evaluate law enforcement agencies, since crime numbers are impacted by more factors than those that law enforcement can control.

"There are too many demographic, socio-economic and other factors out of the control of law enforcement hat contribute to the nature of the crimes committed. Crime varies from place to place and ranking the agencies based solely on numbers would neither be fair to the agencies nor their communities."

