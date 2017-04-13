Drugs, crossbow, machete found in AR man's shed

Cross County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man with drugs and weapons.

Deputies and Wynne Police Department officers went to a shed on Tennessee Street in Wynne on April 7. There they found Elmareo Speed.

Speed, 28, was detained and later arrested

Upon searching the shed, officers found four grams of crystal meth, along with drug paraphernalia and scales.

Officers also found a crossbow and a machete.

Speed's next court date is set for May 17. He's behind bars on a $150,000 bond.

