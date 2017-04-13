ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: 12 words you NEVER say to your insurance company

You're better off keeping your mouth shut then ever mentioning any of these words in the course of an insurance claim.

Insure.com reported these 12 words are considered "trigger" words that will blow a hole right through your efforts to collect on an insurance claim:

* SORRY. Collecting an insurance claim means never having to say you're sorry. It may be habit--even honorable--to admit blame in an accident, but Insure.com said it's better to let law enforcement sort out what happened, then let the chips fall where they may.

* WHIPLASH. That word is code to an adjuster for "bogus medical claim." Insure.com said don't self-diagnose your injuries. Leave that to the medical professionals.

* INTENTIONAL. If the act was intentional--and it was articulated as such--insurance won't cover it.

* CUSTOMIZED. Your auto policy may not cover custom upgrades to your vehicle. The modifications might even void your policy.

* BREAKDOWN. Your auto policy doesn't cover mechanical breakdowns--car won't start, axle snaps--unless it includes mechanical breakdown coverage.

* FINE. It's natural to want to assure people at the accident scene that "I'm fine." But let a doctor determine that in case you have injuries that ought to be covered by insurance.

* RIDE-SHARE. Thinking about driving for Uber or Lyft? Better check with those companies and your insurance company first. Your current policy may not cover your vehicle if you're ride-sharing.

* OFF-PREMISES. Some homeowner's policies require the damage to have originated on-premises. So before you blame the water damage on something off your property, make sure your policy accounts for it.

* COINCIDENCE. Don't say what happened with your car or house was a "coincidence." Insurers will immediately suspect you're not being truthful.

* TERMITES. Termite damage isn't covered under a homeowner's policy. That's why it's important to have a reliable, regular termite protection contract.

* MOLD. Mold is not covered under insurance unless it was caused by a water event that is covered.

* EXPERIMENTAL. Never say your medical treatment is "experimental." You're giving your insurance company an out to avoid alleviating your medical costs.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.