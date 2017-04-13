Gov. Haslam repeals proposed marijuana bill - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Gov. Haslam repeals proposed marijuana bill

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Govenor Bill Haslam official photo
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam repealed a bill to decriminalize marijuana in Memphis.

Memphis City Council passed the ordinance in October to reduce the penalty for people found with small amounts of marijuana.

In November, the Tennessee Attorney General deemed that ordinance to be illegal.

The bill was sent back to committee and then axed in January, despite the support of several local lawmakers.

A similar ordinance in Nashville was also repealed.

