AR woman wanted in rape of teen caught at sex offender's home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Police are searching for Harlan and INgram Police are searching for Harlan and INgram
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Woman arrested on charged related to the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Sherris "Punky" Ingram, 37, was taken into custody at the home of a registered sex offender, according to Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Investigators said Ingram helped Darryl "Boo" Harlan, 29, repeatedly rape the 14-year-old girl.

Harlan remains at large.

