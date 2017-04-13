Elizabeth Thomas, 15, missing for one month

Surveillance footage captured Elizabeth Thomas, 15, and her abductor, Tad Cummins, in Oklahoma City two days after they went missing. (Source: TBI)

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used its Twitter account to remind people of the ongoing search for Elizabeth Thomas, 15, who went missing exactly one month ago.

Today marks a month since she disappeared. We aren't giving up hope and will continue to do anything and everything to #BringElizabethHome. pic.twitter.com/OudUD2D7CV — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 13, 2017

Thomas and her former teacher, 50-year-old Tad Cummins, disappeared on March 13. Surveillance footage obtained at a Walmart in Oklahoma City shows that the pair stopped there to purchase essentials two days later.

That surveillance footage is the last confirmed sighting investigators have to go on.

Pharmacists around the country were told to be on the lookout for Tad Cummins after investigators learned he takes blood pressure medication. They believe he is probably due for a refill since it's been 30 days since he left.

A note left behind for Cummins' wife is believed to have been an attempt to buy time and lead investigators in the wrong direction.

“It’s obvious that it was a diversion, just a way to try and buy some extra time and give us a false lead of what direction they might be going,” District Attorney Brent Cooper said.

Cooper said it is possible that Cummins planned a long list of diversions, including the sighting in Oklahoma City. He found it odd that Cummins and Thomas went into the store together and made no attempts to drastically alter their appearances.

Tad Cummins' cell phone ping in Decatur, Alabama, could also have been part of the plan.

“That makes you wonder if that wasn’t just another diversion. You drive to Decatur, turn the phone on, throw it in the river, and then head whatever direction you’re intending to go,” Cooper said.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Thomas and/or Cummins is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI- FIND.

