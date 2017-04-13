Former Ole Miss standout, now Pittsburgh Steeler, stopped at airport for gun

A former Ole Miss Rebel, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was stopped at an airport when they found a gun in his bag.

Senquez Golson, cornerback for the Steelers, was stopped at an Alabama airport Wednesday, according to TMZ sports.

Golson was released after TSA checked his background and found he had no warrants.

Golson was picked up by the Steelers in the second round of the 2015 draft.

