Block party helps youth find jobs

Memphis students got the opportunity to learn about summer jobs.

Workforce Investment Network hosted a block party Thursday at Westwood Community Center to help students between 18 and 24 years old get work experience.

Several nonprofit and profit organizations were at the event looking to hire youth for the summer.

Those hosting the block party said it is important for youth to get involved.



“Just to let the youth know that this is an opportunity for you to transition into the workforce and be more engaged and have opportunities to grow and thrive,” said Jaques Hamilton with Workforce Investment.



The jobs pay $12 an hour and are 30 hours a week.

There will be another recruitment event next Friday, April 21 at the community center in North Frayser.

