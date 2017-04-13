Shelby County mayor hiring ‘fight blight’ team for summer cleanup

Summer's right around the corner, and with it is Shelby County’s first workforce program targeted at teens and young adults to combat idle hands and blight in the community.

“Ten work teams that will pay about $9 an hour,’ said Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell.



Luttrell said starting June 5, these teams made up of people between 14-24 years old will fan out across the county to pick up roadside litter and help with projects by cleaning up various communities.

They're now taking applications for the 100 positions, and the mayor said they're starting off with impressive numbers.



“I'm excited about the prospect, the response to initiative has been great, we've had over 500 applications,” Luttrell said.



One factor that determines who makes the final cut is where the applicants are located so they can be connected to projects in or near the community.

According to the mayor, other factors will come from county staff.



“We're employing our human resources department within county government to kind of come up with the criteria that will be used,” Luttrell said.



But if you don't make the initial cut, Luttrell said there's still hope.



“Be patient because there will probably be other opportunities throughout the summer as people have to drop out for various reasons,” Luttrell said.



For a link to the application, click here. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 21.

