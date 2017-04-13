Lawson curses Tubby Smith in social media video

KJ Lawson evidently didn't leave the Memphis basketball team on the best of terms.

Video showing the star player cursing current head coach Tubby Smith surfaced Thursday.

In the short video, Lawson can be heard saying, "...this is what we do when we leave Tubby. F*** Tubby."

Lawson also tweeted a rap lyric about two middle fingers the day he and his brother announced they were leaving Memphis.

Thursday night after the video surfaced, Lawson posted an apology to Twitter:

This momentary discretion can jeopardize the most important thing in my life.. I apologize for my inexcusable behavior. pic.twitter.com/Ys5cy4BNxv — Keelon Lawson (@KJLawson2) April 14, 2017

KJ and his brother Dedric announced earlier this week they were transferring to Kansas. They are two of several Tigers leaving the program.

