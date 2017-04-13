Steelers owner, former US ambassador Dan Rooney dies

The owner of the NFL Pittsburgh Steelers, and a former United States Ambassador to Ireland, passed away Thursday, according to NBC Nightly News.

Details surrounding Dan Rooney's death have not been made available.

Rooney served as ambassador to Ireland under President Barack Obama from July 2009 - 2012, when he resigned.

Rooney's father Art founded the Steelers, and he continued in his father's legacy by serving as chairman of the Steelers from 2003 until his death.

Because of his great contributions to the NFL and to the sport, he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

During his time with the Steelers, the team captured six Super Bowl titles and eight AFC championships.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf called Rooney a "hero."

Dan Rooney was a @steelers hero who also served his country under @POTUS44, proud he called PA his home. Rest in peace. https://t.co/5JMST5a7wB — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 13, 2017

Fans, former players, and NFL teams took to social media to express their sadness at the loss of Rooney.

The World, the NFL and Steelers Nation lost a leader and a legend today. ?? pic.twitter.com/aszdaFxo1e — Hines Ward (@mvp86hinesward) April 13, 2017

In addition to his legacy left on the NFL and its fans, he also leaves behind a great legacy from his work in Ireland.

He is the co-founder of the Ireland-related fundraising organization The Ireland Funds.

Our hearts are heavy. R.I.P. Dan Rooney - The Ireland Funds co-founder and heart. His integrity, character and love for Ireland live forever pic.twitter.com/kM4WaHex3V — The Ireland Funds (@TheIrelandFunds) April 13, 2017

The Steelers have not released a statement on Rooney's death yet. However, they did post on Twitter and Facebook an image of him with the year of his birth and death.

