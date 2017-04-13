Memphis Zoo's baby hippo named 'Winnie'

Memphis Zoo announced the name of the baby hippopotamus.

With more than 23,000 votes cast in the zoo's naming contest, 'Winnie' came out on top.

Winnie means happiness, and happiness is surely one of the feelings she gives Memphis Zoo visitors when they see her swimming around in her habitat at Zambezi River Hippo Camp.

Winnie will be on exhibit with her mother, Binti, as much as possible. However, as the hippos are adjusting to the new member of the habitat, Winnie may not be on exhibit at all times. Please visit Memphis Zoo's website before your visit to check that Winnie is out and about that day.

