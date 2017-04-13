Driver crashes into pedestrian, drives off - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Driver crashes into pedestrian, drives off

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

MEMPHIS, TN

A man is in critical condition after a car crashed into him Thursday afternoon.

The man was hit in the area of Park Avenue and Grand Avenue just before 4 p.m. 

The driver was in a red Chevrolet Camaro. He drove away from the scene without checking on the man he hit.

