Youth football coach shot while walking player home

A football coach was shot in Frayser after doing a good deed for one of his young players on Wednesday.

Bullet holes remain in the car that was left on Interfaith Place.

That's where the coach was shot.

Neighbors were horrified to hear about the local youth football coach shot trying to help out one of his players.

The man's neighbor, Frank Boone, said the coach was a good neighbor.

"He keeps his yard immaculate, car washed. It's a great fella," Boone said. "Good neighbor, good neighbor to have, keeps watch out for you when you're gone."

The man told investigators that he coaches for the Memphis Outlaws Youth football team. He said he had just walked one of his players home around 8:30 p.m. when someone in a dark colored Chevrolet fired approximately 10 shots, hitting him in the leg.

"I hate to hear it. I'm glad he's going to be OK though," Boone said. "I'm glad he's not going to be a statistic."

Boone is shocked to hear that his neighbor got caught up in the violence around Memphis.

The coach told police that he didn't know the people who shot him.

"It's hard to believe that he would be shot intentionally," Boone said. "Maybe it was just an accident. They were shooting at someone else or something. I can't imagine anybody would want to shoot the guy."

