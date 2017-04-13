Tony Allen out indefinitely with leg injury

One of the Memphis Grizzlies core four is out indefinitely with an injury.

Two days before the Grizzlies open up the NBA playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced that Tony Allen is injured.

The Grindfather is diagnosed with a calf muscle strain in his right leg.

The team said Allen would start rehab immediately and would get continual re-evaluations to determine when he can return to the court.

