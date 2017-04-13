Overton Park needs to raise $1M to save Greensward

The Overton Park Conservancy is under deadline to raise $1 million to save the Greensward, and they need your help.

This week, Memphis City Council voted the Greensward parking project could not move forward unless Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy could prove that they had $1 million to pay for the parking project.

Council is asking to have those commitments by June 11 and to have $250,000 actually paid by June 20.

If you would like to help Overton Park Conservancy raise the needed money click here. Memphis Zoo said it has already raised the necessary funds.

