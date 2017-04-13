Officer recognized for outstanding service with a Medal of Merit

The Memphis Police Department awarded a Medal of Merit to an officer who exhibited outstanding service to the public.

Lt. Karen Rudolph, executive administration, was awarded the Medal of Merit at the 2017 Memphis Police Department's Awards Ceremony this week.

"The Medal of Merit will be awarded to the Memphis Police officer who provided outstanding service to the public, or who continuously achieves excellence in the performance of duties over an extended period of time," said the Memphis Police Department.

Congratulations Lt. Rudolph and everyone else who received awards during the ceremony.

