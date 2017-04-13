A Look Inside: Renovations underway at the Pink Palace

There are many renovations underway at the Pink Palace, and we were able to get the first look inside the progress.

The Pink Palace is one of the Mid-South's major science and historical museums.

Along with several other Memphians, WMC crews put on hard hats and followed Director of Public Affairs Richard Pugh to get an update on how the remodeling is going.

"We are gonna tell the story about how the Pink Palace came to be," Pugh said.

There are several huge changes coming to the Pink Palace. The Piggly Wiggly and Country Store will now be in the mansion. They will open the second floor for the first time since the 1990s. There will also be a giant staircase that visitors can walk up.

"The mansion is going to have a lot more artifacts and it's going to be a lot more interactive," Pugh said.

They're in the third phase of the renovations. First came the 3D theatre, next the planetarium, and now the Pink Palace. Once these renovations are done in the next year, the exhibits will be renovated as well.

"It's going to make the Pink Palace the venue that people have known and loved for years and for years to come," Pugh said.

