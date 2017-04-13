Wolfchase Malco Cinema reopens just in time for the weekend

The Malco Cinema will be reopening its doors and resuming all operations on Friday, April 14.

The new theater will feature new seats, a redesigned lobby, an enhanced sound system. It will also offer an improved concessions menu with healthier snacks, beer and wine.

"It does set it apart, but, it also puts us in line with Studio in the Square and Ridgeway Cinema Grill and Paradiso Cinema Grill locations. All of which are very upscale and have a high in menu and offering higher in films as well," said Karen Melton, Vice President of Marketing for Malco Theatres.

The cinema closed on January 30 for renovations.

The Malco Cinema is Wolfchase's largest tenant.

