No injuries reported after shots fired at buildings, cars

MPD responded to several reports of shots fired in Frayser on Thursday night.

One incident was reported near Super Lo Foods at Frayser Boulevard and North Watkins Street.

Another was reported at EZ Express Food Mart on Dellwood Avenue and Steele Street. Our crew on the scene reported seeing a man and woman being led to a police car in handcuffs at this location.

A third was reported on Paullus Avenue.

Memphis police have not confirmed the exact nature of what took place at these locations.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.