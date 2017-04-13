Infant safe after being left at home - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Infant safe after being left at home

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department was called to a home on Tutwiler Avenue after a neighbor reported a child was left at home Thursday night.

The neighbor said the child's mother left the infant home alone.

The baby is now in the care of the grandmother.

It's unclear if the mother will face any charges at this time.

