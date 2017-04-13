Man injured in shooting on Kimball Ave. - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man injured in shooting on Kimball Ave.

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in the 2800 block of Kimball Avenue Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

No suspect information is available at this time. The victim was transported to the hospital in non-critical condition. 

WMC Action News 5 is working to learn more about the victim and what happened.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly