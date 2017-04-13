Easter Sunday showers for some

We wrap up the week with some unseasonably warm temperatures in the Mid-South, but we're looking ahead to our next chance for rain.

Unfortunately for some parts of the Mid-South, that rain could fall on Easter Sunday.

The pattern for now is warm and dry with Memphis just missing tying a record high temperature by one degree Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be near record limits again Friday and Saturday but an approaching cold front Sunday will bring more seasonable temperatures and rain to the area.

The front will move in from the north bringing scattered showers to the northern portion of the WMC Action News 5 coverage area.

At this time conditions appear to be dry for the entire Mid-South from early morning through midday; however, showers will begin to develop along northern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee around or shortly after the lunch hour.

Those showers will then begin to spread farther south and east during the late afternoon and evening hours.

The latest forecast model data indicates rain remaining north of the I-40 corridor in Arkansas and Tennessee so it's quite likely that areas from Memphis south into north Mississippi would only have to contend with clouds and remain dry for the day.

That could change as the date gets closer and new data arrives but at this time it doesn't look like Easter Sunday will be a washout.

It will also come in handy for the beginning of next week as more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms are likely.

