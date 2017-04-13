Suspect still at large after hit-and-run kills 72-year-old woman

Memphis police are continuing to search for the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Raleigh.

Melinda Guess, 72, died after she was struck Sunday evening while crossing the street at Austin Peay and Lakehurst by a car that kept going.

A man spotted her body and ran out in to the road to pull her to the sidewalk. Another man, an off-duty first responder, stopped and grabbed his medic bag and began CPR. A nurse also stepped in to help as well.

Diamond Thomas said she and others stopped their car, with some trying to start life-saving procedures to no avail.

Thomas adds she had advised her sister against crossing the street in another location just before the deadly collision.

“We were over on Covington Pike and she said she just wanted to run across the street to the Walgreens and I said no you're not, because they hit people here and keep going,” Thomas said. “And this was 20 minutes before I came on the scene… and I was just shaken.”

The suspect is still at-large.

The victim's family said they want to thank everyone who stopped to help their mom.

We spoke with the victim's daughters, who say their mother was known to walk around in the area when she needed something. They also said she had recently suffered a stroke, leaving her unable to drive.

The daughters said investigators have a suspect in mind. Additionally, the daughters said the family learned on Wednesday night from a detective the vehicle believed to be connected to the hit and run was found torched.

