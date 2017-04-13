Family of man found in river is searching for answers

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was found in Nonconnah Creek.

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a decomposing body was found in Nonconnah Creek.

A family wants answers after their son was found dead in a Memphis Creek in February.

David and Debra Castillo said their son Dominic was identified as the body found in Nonconnah Creek.

They said their 22-year-old son was an avid fan of adventure and the outdoors, and they are now appealing to the community for help.

They are reaching out to those who found their son's three-legged dog wandering around with no leash.

"We're trying to locate the family who found her. It was a woman and two daughters," Debra Castillo said. "We are trying to locate that family so we can determine exactly where the dog was found."

The Castillos said several of their son's belongings were missing from the scene, including a black Mossy Oak backpack, a red Marlboro sleeping bag, and a black skateboard.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.