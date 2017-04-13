Memphis Clergy Police Academy graduates 8th class - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Clergy Police Academy graduates 8th class

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

First Baptist Broad Church and the Memphis Police Department combined efforts to build bridges within the community in an effort to reduce crime on Thursday.

Memphis Police Department held its 8th overall Memphis Clergy Police Academy that teams local faith-based communities with officers.

The session ended with new graduates of the Memphis Police Department Clergy Police Academy.

