Woman in custody after man found stabbed, dead in street

A woman is in custody after a man was found dead in the street in South Memphis.

The 39-year-old was found dead at the corner of Provine Avenue and Millers Bend Drive, outside College Park Apartments.

Police officers said they were called to the area just after midnight to find the man with a stab wound in his chest.

No charges have been filed against the woman who is in custody at this time.

Investigators are calling this homicide a domestic incident.

