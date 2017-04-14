Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run of 72-year-old

A man was arrested after a 72-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run.

Melinda Guess, 72, died after she was hit Sunday evening while crossing the street at Austin Peay Highway and Lakehurst Drive by a car that kept going.

Police said Luis Hernandez-Pacheo, 30, hit Guess with his 2004 Audi on April 9. The crash caused major damage to the front of the vehicle, including the windshield.

The vehicle was tracked down a short time later, but it had been destroyed in a fire.

Pacheo was later arrested and found to not have a license or insurance.

Guess' family said she loved animals and really enjoyed riding horses. Now, her family said they're thankful an arrest has been made.

"That was the one thing I feel like I was going to be able to find closure in," Guess' daughter said.

She said she is thankful for the person who helped bring justice to her family and those who came rushing to try to help her mother.

"I want to especially thank the person who followed the car and was able to retrieve the tag number," Guess' daughter said. "The man who pulled my mother out of the road, we do know his name and we do know the man who performed CPR until the ambulance arrived."

Pacheo is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, not having a driver’s license, and violation of financial law.

Pacheo has been arrested before for not having a driver's license or insurance. He was also arrested in 2007 for reckless driving. In addition, his prior arrest record indicates he was arrested for aggravated assault, DUI, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

