Masked man robs Bartlett liquor store at gunpoint

Bartlett Police Department is investigating after someone robbed a liquor store Tuesday night.

Police said a man entered Bartlett Wine and Spirits on Highway 70 just before 10 p.m. and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect is described as 6’1 with a medium build. He was wearing a long-sleeve grey shirt, black sweat pants, a black ski mask, and thick grey gloves with the brand name “ULINE” on the knuckles.

Police said he was armed with a .38 revolver.

He ran from the store and went eastbound towards Stage Road.

If you know where this man may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-382-6669.

