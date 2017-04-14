Tiger Cub All-Star dance team wins national championship

The Tiger Cub All-Star hip hop and pom dance team is the 2017 National Dance Alliance Champions in the Small Junior Hip Hop division.

The team traveled to Dallas, Texas, in February for the national competition and for the Universal Dance Association competition in Orlando, Florida.

The girls are also proud of their performances across the Mid-South.

Along with first place in a Chattanooga Jamfest, they had the opportunity to perform at Elma Roane field-house for The University of Memphis women's volleyball team, women's basketball team, and at FedExForum for The University of Memphis men's basketball game during the 2016-2017 season.

"Their coach Mrs. Lenora Boyd is a breast cancer survivor who has given so much of her time, effort, and support to these girls," said pom mom Renesha Spears. "She's also shaping them into respectful young ladies and preparing them for the next level of life."

Click here to watch the team's national competition performance.

