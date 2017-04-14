Military releases video of MOAB strike in Afghanistan

The US Military has released video of the ‘Mother of All Bombs’ strike used in Afghanistan against ISIS targets.

The Afghan government said 36 ISIS fighters were killed by Thursday’s massive bomb dropped by the U.S. Military in Eastern Afghanistan.

It added that several caves and ammunition stores used by the militants were also destroyed.

Officials said there were no civilian casualties.

The weapon deployed was the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. Military arsenal, and it’s the first time it’s been used in combat.

Copyright 2017 NBC. All rights reserved.