Deputies raid The Southern Meat Market over EBT fraud

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies raided The Southern Meat Market on Park Avenue on Friday morning.

According to sources, the raid was carried out due to major fraud involving EBT cards. The fraud totaled $1 million.

Sources said the conditions at the market are so bad, the health department had to be called to assist.

Investigators said the Secret Service is now involved.

"This is an operation with the Secret Service and they are acting on a federal warrant,” Shelby County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Earle Farrell said.



The raid happening at about 7 a.m. and lasted several hours. During that time, agents removed items from the business.



"They are looking for everything--evidence in connection with their case in connection with this federal warrant," Farrell said. "The Health Department has been called just to look at the conditions here."



Farrell confirmed nobody was arrested in this raid. He said any more information about the case would have to come from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney's Office declined to commit, saying it's an ongoing investigation.

Additionally, the Shelby County Health Department also declined to release any information echoing the U.S. Attorney's Office by saying it was an ongoing investigation.

