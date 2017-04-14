Shirtless man with one flip flop arrested after running from crash scene

Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies took a man who left the scene of a crash into custody after a chase Friday.

SCSO spokesman Earle Farrell said 42-year-old Jimmy Rotan was wanted for aggravated assault.

Farrell said Rotan had a confrontation with his brother and hit the car with him in it. He then drove down the road trying to hit other cars.

The crash happened on Milton Ridge Cove in Arlington before 7:30 a.m. Law enforcement took him into custody just before 9 a.m.

Rotan’s brother-in-law Tony Maurizi said he tried to stop it.

“I jumped out the window, hit his window and tried to run after him,’ Maurizi said.



Maurizi said what happened Friday morning isn't out of the ordinary for his brother-in-law.



“Every day, every day he's drunk. He just starts yelling for no reason,” Maurizi said.



Shelby County deputies said this time, Rotan was drunk off a night full of vodka.

“Not just side swipes, these were direct hits, he intended to hit these cars,” Farrell said.



Family said after an argument with his sister, Rotan sped out of the driveway and rammed into Maurizi's fiancée’s car.



“He didn't say a word,” said Latony Faulkner.

“After he did it, he laughed at me and rolled on,” Maurizi said.



Deputies said he finally crashed his van into a car and took off, hitting a fire hydrant in the process. He left behind one flip flop and his Chihuahua near Amanda Castle's home.



“I was kinda worried he would try and get in my back yard and I was kinda worried because obviously he's not stable,” Castle said.



Deputies said they later found him a couple of blocks away with no shoes, smelling strongly of alcohol. When asked if he had anything to say for his actions, he only had one thing to say.



“He said he doesn't have any insurance, so sad for all the people that had their cars damaged,” Farrell said.



Rotan is charged with aggravated assault, vandalism, and driving without insurance.

