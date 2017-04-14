Great weather for Eggstravaganza at Calvary Church in Cordova

There are a lot of great Easter activities and egg hunts across the Mid-South this weekend. Click here to see our Easter Guide.

One of those is the “Eggstravaganza” at Calvary Church off Houston Levee Road in Cordova. It’s on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the church grounds and open to the entire community.

Some of the highlights include inflatable games, horse rides, food trucks, a hot air balloon (unless it’s too windy) and of course, egg hunts for all ages. I’ll also have our state of the art storm chase vehicle (Stormtracker 5) on display.

Expect dry and warm weather for the event with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be windy at times with gusts up to 20 mph. Come out, say hello and enjoy a good time with the kids!

Click the following link to register your kids for the egg hunt: http://www.calvarychurch.net/easter-eggstravaganza-egg-hunts

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Morning Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

