5 Great Things: Memphis Easter ranking, community garden, $65M student scholarships

We here at WMC Action News 5 hope you and your family have a peaceful and beautiful Easter weekend.

We're helping you kick it off by looking back at 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week.



Memphis ranked 12th best city to celebrate Easter

Just in time for the holiday, the personal-finance website WalletHub took a close look at 2017's Best Places to Celebrate Easter to go along with its Easter Facts & Stats info graphic. WalletHub's number crunchers compared the 100 largest cities across 11 key metrics, ranging from Easter egg-hunt events per capita to Easter weather forecast and Memphis came in at Number 12. The top cities were, in order, St. Louis, Birmingham, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Orlando, Atlanta, Buffalo, Honolulu, Cleveland, Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Memphis.



FedEx volunteers build garden outdoor learning area at Memphis school

More than 100 volunteers from FedEx, Kingsbury High School, and Kingsbury Middle School got together to build a community garden and outdoor learning area at a Memphis school. They built limestone parkways, bird and bat houses, a compost bin, and much more. The project is part of a grant program sponsored by FedEx and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation designed to protect and restore plants, fish, wildlife, and habitats across the country.



Hamilton Elementary invited to perform in Texas

The Hamilton Elementary School Marching Wildcats kindergarten through 5th graders are invited to perform this October in the Texas Southern University Homecoming Parade in Houston. However, they need help funding their trip. The grand fundraiser to help raise money for the students' trip is The Final Four Jamboree. It's on Saturday, April 15 at 1:04 p.m. at 254 S Lauderdale at the JIFF Youth Complex. They also have a GoFundMe page set up to donate if you are unable to attend the Jamboree.



Mid-South teens among finalists in national safe driving contest

Two Mid-South teens are top 10 finalists in the Toyota's National TeenDrive video contest. Faith Heritage Christian Academy sophomore Emi Otsuki and freshman Summer Knowles were chosen from over 1,400 submissions. Otsuki and Knowles created a video to show fellow teen drivers the importance of safe teen driving and why teens should think twice about making bad decisions behind the wheel. The People's Choice teen finalists could win $5,000 and a behind-the-scenes trip to a velocity show. Help these Mid-Southerners spread the word about safe driving. Vote once every day now through April 18 for their video entitled "Stay Alive When You Drive."



Whitehaven High Million Dollar Tigers earn more than $65M in scholarships

Whitehaven High School boasts about being one of the first schools in the nation to host an academic signing day, and Thursday the school broke its own scholarship record. They are known as the Whitehaven 'Million Dollar Tigers' for a reason with students graduating this year earning more than $65 million in college scholarships. Top scholar Zariah Nolan is headed to Dillard University this fall earning more than $9.4 million in scholarships.

