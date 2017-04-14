U of M student robbed outside fraternity house

A University of Memphis student was robbed at gunpoint outside his fraternity house Thursday night.

The Sigma Chi vice president said his fraternity brother was robbed while sitting on the back porch of the house on Mynders Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

Cameras on the house were able to capture the suspect on video, which has been sent to police.

"As far as I know we were just sitting on the back porch," Sigma Chi vice-president Justin Rountree said.

Police said the suspect pulled out what appeared to be a black handgun with an extended magazine. He then aimed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim’s wallet. When he told the suspect he did not have his wallet, the man demanded a phone.

"We're thankful to say no one was hurt and everyone is OK," Rountree said.

The suspect got away with an iPhone and ran down Brister Street.

"We're doing everything that we can to protect ourselves," Rountree said.

Students on campus received a text alert shortly after the robbery notifying them of what happened.

"At the end of the day, I just tell people to keep their heads up. You got to watch out," U of M student Chosen Tharpe said.

No description of the suspect has been released at this time.

